Davis High School’s John Rosendale was named Delta League Coach of the Year to round out the league season’s top honors awarded to coaches and athletes.
For wrestling league champions for each weight class made the All-League list. Elk Grove Unified School District schools swept the All-League list.
Kevin Lopez of Elk Grove won the 108 weight class, Ahmaad Lewis of Franklin won for the 115 weight class, Jacob Vetterli of Elk Grove won the 122 weight class, Jacob Yang of Sheldon won the 128 weight class, Manton Berner of Elk Grove won for the 134 weight class.
Cosumnes Oaks’ Bryan Null won for the 140 weight class, Franklin’s Desmyn Williams won All-League for the 147 pound weight class, Ivan Ruvlacaba of Cosumnes Oaks won for 154, Hassan Khan of Franklin won for 162, Ledger Petracek of Elk Grove won for 172, Sam Bal of Franklin won for 184, Patrick Hernandez of Sheldon won for 197, Peter Ming and Jacob Hudson of Elk Grove won for 222 and 287, respectively.
