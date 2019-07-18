Tony Romo won the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada on July 14 after he scored 71 points to beat out Mark Mulder (61) and Mardy Fish and Derek Lowe (57 points apiece). Jack Wagner, Case Keenum, Jeremy Roenick and Steph Curry followed to finish within the top eight.
The tournament consisted of 89 players playing 54 holes.
“Yeah, golf can humble you very quickly. So I know that. Just keep doing what you’re doing. You’re going to miss putts. I think the key is not to really get too emotionally invested in every putt that you make because if you play the right shot, you map it out before you ever tee off and you just stick with your game plan and then execute the shot. If you’re hitting it well enough, you’ll have enough looks, something will go in,” Romo said after Saturday’s round, in which he held a nine-point lead.
“The way Tony has been playing, the experience he has, the confidence he has with his golf swing, he was clearly the man to beat. Clearly the class of the field this week,” Peter Jacobsen said of Romo.
