The Sheldon Huskies may have had a roller coaster finish to their season, but one of the things that can be said for the 2019-20 season is the talent and finesse that both players and the Huskies’ coaching staff brought to the court.
That talent was present the season before as well, and in honor of Sheldon head coach Joey Rollings’ guidance of the Huskies during their 2018-19 season, on April 13, the California Coaches Association added a bright note to an otherwise slow time in sports with its announcement of Husky head coach Joey Rollings as its Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Each June the California Coaches Association honors dozens of coaches, as well as others who contribute to athletics, up and down the state for the tremendous impact they have had on their campuses and in their communities.
The mission of the CCA to “provide a professional organization uniting all coaches in California, dedicated to maintaining the highest possible standards for athletic competition and coaching conditions in California,” the CCA noted in its press release.
Rollings has coached the Husky boys basketball team since the 2009-10 season and prior to that, coached the Husky varsity girls basketball team.
Rollings coached the Huskies to the SJS D 1 Championship in his first season with the program in 2010; the Huskies went on to win four consecutive championships. Rollings and the Huskies have since won back-to-back Section Championships dating from 2019, and the Huskies played in the CIF State Championship game after a tremendous season in 2019 against Sierra Canyon.
The Huskies also played in the SJS Championship game and finished as runner-up in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
In 2020, Rollings coached the Huskies to the California Interscholastic Federation Nor Cal Championship game as well as the Sac-Joaquin Section D I Championship.
Sheldon won the Delta League Championship with its 10-2 record this year and had a 28-5 overall record, which included its gripping, late win over Dublin in a rescheduled CIF Nor Cal semifinal game that almost didn’t take place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Rollings is one of 24 high school coaches to be named coach of the year for a specific sport by the CCA. The CCA also named two athletic directors of the year as well as an Official of the Year, Carl Clark of the Sac-Joaquin Section.
The CCA normally holds its award ceremony in June and said it would make an announcement about the status of the dinner in May.
The dinner is slated for June 13 in Sacramento, and CCA leadership should have a decision by May 10.
“The annual awards dinner is the highlight of the year for our association. I absolutely love sitting there and listening to the vast stories of the influence of coaches who have dedicated their lives to building young men and women on and off the fields, courts, and tracks,” noted Chris Fore, the President of CCA.
“We are in an interesting time in the world of coaching, not just because of the current virus situation shutting down schools, but because coaching has changed in so many ways. Unfortunately, the on campus coach is becoming more and more of a rarity. The demands of coaching have also vastly changed over the course of the last ten years specifically. It has become a year round venture with unlimited demands on our coaches. We need to support our coaches more than ever. And this awards night is one way that we try to do this. It is not often that coaches are applauded for their efforts. Coaches do not look for these nights of recognition, but it sure is nice to be able to celebrate them.”
Fore noted that administrators and coaches nominate coaches for the Coach of the Year award and coaches are selected from the previous year’s achievements and that Rollings was selected for the 2018-19 season.
Rollings was also named the Delta League Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Sheldon defeated Capital Christian 49-46 for the SJS Championship on Feb. 28 and earned a trip to the CIF Nor Cal playoffs, which were ultimately cancelled due to precautions over COVID-19.
The CCA’s executive board looked over the award nominees and selected Rollings after evaluating how he matched up to the CCA’s “mission and vision” as a coach, as well as looking at the Huskies’ success and Rollings’ coaching reputation.
The CCA also named three coaches to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, including Donald Ardissone, Don Lippi and Barabara Prato.
Donald Ardissone has developed both Major League Baseball players and National Football League player. He won Central Coast Section Championships in baseball at Bellarmine High School in 1981, 1985, 1986 and 1987, and was inducted into the Bellarmine Hall of Fame in 2006.
Don Lippi spent 42 years coaching basketball in California at both St. Ignatius (San Francisco), St. Joseph (Alameda), St. Patrick/St. Vincent (Vallejo) and Skyline (Oakland) High Schools. He was selected as the California Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2000.
Barbara Prato spent 29 years coaching tennis, where her teams won 250 matches, and 19 Section Championships. She also devoted 19 years of her life as an Athletic Director at Lowell High School in San Francisco where her teams won 164 championships in 16 different sports.
