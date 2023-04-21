The 12th annual Glenn Rogers/Sheldon Distance Carnival was held on the first 80-degree day of 2023 on Sheldon High School’s Mondo All-Weather track Friday. Middle schoolers got to compete alongside the high school athletes in an event that honored the memory of long-time Huskies track and cross country coach Glenn Rogers.
He passed away suddenly in August, 2021, after coaching distance runners and cross country at Sheldon for 24 years.
In Friday’s event the Frosh-Soph girls, Frosh-Soph boys, Varsity girls and Varsity boys, had unlimited entries in each division for the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m runs. The 4x800m and Distance Medley Relays were in three divisions; Frosh-Soph boys, Varsity girls and Varsity boys. The distance on each of the four legs of the event were 1200, 400, 800 and 1600 meters. Athletes competing in the Frosh-Soph individual races were allowed to compete on relays in the Varsity division. Middle School events were the 800m and 1600m with unlimited entries.
Check back here for results of this year's Rogers Distance Carnival.
