Sheldon High School Cross Country is hosting the second annual Glenn Rogers Memorial 5K on October 15 in memory of their beloved Coach Rogers.
Rogers was born and raised in Sacramento. His passion for running started as a young child. He ran on his school/college teams, and throughout adulthood. He worked as a Probation Officer for the Sacramento County Boys Ranch for nearly 30 years and started a cross country team there. He retired from the county in 2003 and continued devoting his time and energy to the runners at Sheldon High School.
Coach Rogers was the Sheldon High School cross country and distance track coach from 1997 to August 30, 2021, when he passed away unexpectedly in his sleep. He had built the Sheldon cross country team to be one of the strongest in Northern California, and every track season he organized the Sheldon Distance Carnival.
The 2nd Annual Glenn Rogers Memorial 5K will occur on October 15 at Sheldon High School, at 8333 Kingsbridge Drive. It will start at 8 a.m., for the high school and middle school races. Everyone else is invited to run or walk in the Open Division at 12 p.m. The entry fee is $15, or $25 would include a shirt.
Anyone can attend the event to show their love and support, and to honor Coach Rogers’ memory. Last year former runners came from across the country to run in his honor. Coach Rogers had an everlasting impact on the lives he touched. He is greatly missed, but lives on in many hearts and spirits. One of his inspirational quotes that those who knew him continue to live by is, “Those who endure, conquer.”
If there are any questions about the 5K, or to pre-register, please contact Coach Deb Lee at deblee@egusd.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.