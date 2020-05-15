The Sacramento River Cats, Sutter Health and Atlas Disposal are joining forces to donate 1,500 grocery care packages to first-responder employees, and volunteers from all three organizations will participate in a “packing day” at Sutter Health Park on Tuesday, May 12, beginning at 10 a.m. The packages were to include fresh produce, canned foods and paper products.
“During unprecedented times like this, serving our community is more important than ever. We are thankful for this opportunity to work with two great community partners, Sutter Health and Atlas Disposal, to say “thank you” to a brave group of front line employees, who continue to serve us all each day,” stated River Cats general manager, Chip Maxson.
“Thank you to Sutter Health and all the 1,500 front line workers who have worked tirelessly these past two months. We applaud the sacrifices that they make, every day and especially during this pandemic. This was not a battle they signed up for, but it is one that they did the mental calculus and against human nature, they chose selflessness over self-preservation,” said Atlas Disposal vice president of marketing, Steve Bruce.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, the care packages were handed out to employees at Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento, located at 2825 Capitol Ave. Vans with the packages plan to park near the corner of 28th and L streets to hand them out to Sutter staff.
