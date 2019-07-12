The Sacramento River Cats are well-rested following the All-Star break and are ready to get back to baseball with a four-game set with the Pacific Northern division rival Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals) beginning Thursday, July 11. The River Cats entered the homestand in first place with a 46-43 record. The Grizzlies feature former San Francisco Giant George Kontos and the homestand features Star Wars Night, Dinger’s Birthday, plus Orange Friday and two fireworks shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.