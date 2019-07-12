River Cats

The Sacramento River Cats host Fresno this weekend at Raley Field.

 File photo

The Sacramento River Cats are well-rested following the All-Star break and are ready to get back to baseball with a four-game set with the Pacific Northern division rival Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals) beginning Thursday, July 11. The River Cats entered the homestand in first place with a 46-43 record. The Grizzlies feature former San Francisco Giant George Kontos and the homestand features Star Wars Night, Dinger’s Birthday, plus Orange Friday and two fireworks shows.