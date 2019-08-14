The Sacramento River Cats (64-55) earned their first walk-off win since June 14, defeating the Nashville Sounds (51-66) by a score of 3-2 on an Abiatal Avelino RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth.
The River Cats got a perfect start from right-hander Carlos Torres in his River Cats debut. Torres, who has played with three different Triple-A clubs this season, faced nine batters and retired all nine, including three strikeouts. Relieving Torres was right-hander Casey Meisner, who tossed five innings and gave up just two runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout.
Joe McCarthy smashed a solo home run in the fifth inning, his first since joining the River Cats on Aug. 3. Right fielder Jaylin Davis plated the tying run with his second double of the afternoon in the eighth, then Avelino singled in the ninth to chase home the pinch-running Mauricio Dubon for the 3-2 walk-off win.
Outfielder Carthy became the 26th different player to blast a homer in a River Cats uniform this season.
The walk-off win was the River Cats’ sixth such victory of the season. The club has also lost six games this season in walk-off fashion.
Elk Grove High School will have one of its alumni in town starting on Monday when the Albuquerque Isotopes come into town.
Dom Nunez will play against the River Cats from Aug. 19-21, with all three games scheduled for 7:05 p.m. start times.
Nunez was batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .362 and a .559 slugging percentage entering Monday’s game.
– Sacramento River Cats
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.