The Sacramento River Cats, in their first ever meeting with the San Antonio Missions (68-40), watched the home club’s leadoff hitter hit for the cycle in an 8-4 loss to open up the series.
The first three hitters in the River Cats lineup reached base a combined total of eight times but the rest of the order finished the night 2-for-22 as the offense wasn’t able to keep up with the Pacific Coast League’s top team. Center fielder Steven Duggarwent 2-for-4 with his third homer of the year while right fielder Mike Gerber cashed in two more RBI while going 2-for-3 with a walk.
The third member of the top of the lineup, left fielder Joey Rickard, singled and doubled to bring his team-high hitting streak to 13 games. The former Baltimore Oriole has already racked up 46 hits in just 134 at-bats since joining the River Cats on June 23.
Elk Grove High School alum David Freitas went 2 for 4 with two runs and a walk for the Missions.
With two more runs plated on Tuesday, outfielder Mike Gerber is now inside the Pacific Coast League’s top 10 in RBI with 75. He trails Salt Lake’s Jose Rojas by 14, but is just five out of a top-five spot.
Missions center fielder Trent Grisham, the Milwaukee Brewers’ No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, hit for the cycle and finished the night 5-for-5. He entered the seventh inning with two homers, a double, and a single and wrapped it up by legging out a triple down the right field line.
