On Feb. 3, Sacramento Republic FC announced that fans can get their first look at the 2020 squad on Saturday, February 29, when Republic FC hosts its only preseason friendly match at Papa Murphy’s Park at 6 p.m. Real Monarchs, 2019 USL Championship Title-Winners, will travel to Sacramento for a final tune-up match before the 2020 USL Championship season begins.
Tickets for the Indomitable Club’s preseason match will go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. on SacRepublicFC.com. This match is included in the ticket package of the club’s full season members and will be automatically added on their account, while Half and Flex Members receive an exclusive discount to purchase. Members and Club Partners will receive an e-mail with further instructions to access a pre-sale today.
As part of the club’s training camp, Republic FC will travel to face two MLS sides preparing for their seasons and upcoming international competitions. San Jose Earthquakes and MLS Cup defending champions Seattle Sounders FC will host Republic FC for closed-door preseason friendlies. Locally, Republic FC will host Oakland Roots, Reno 1868 FC, Sacramento State for closed-door training camp matches in preparation for the club’s season opener at home on March 7 against FC Tulsa.
The 2020 Season brings new changes to Republic FC’s ticketing policy as the club moves to a 100% digital platform.
