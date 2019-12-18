Sacramento Republic FC announced Dec. 16 it has reached an agreement with former MLS Cup Champion Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.The versatile midfielder/defender comes to Sacramento following his time with 2018 MLS Cup winners – Atlanta United, USL League One side FC Tuscon, and USL Championship club Phoenix Rising FC during their record 2019 campaign.“Andrew adds additional athleticism and bite to our midfield” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “He is a defensive specialist that will protect our backline and do a lot of the unheralded dirty work.”The 25-year-old, two-time USL League One Team of the Week selection joins Republic FC after beginning the 2019 season with FC Tucson. He started 20 matches and finished second on the team in tackles (46), duels (240), duels won (130) and interceptions (30). In the offensive third, Wheeler-Omiunu contributed by creating 11 chances and two goals. His exceptional play for Tucson earned Wheeler-Omiunu a call up to Phoenix Rising FC where he made six appearances for the USL record-breaking southwestern club, scored one goal and contributed one assist.The Bellingham, Massachusetts, native was originally drafted by Atlanta United with the 46th overall selection of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, later signing with the club on Feb. 10. He debuted for the MLS club as a second-half substitute in the Fourth Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against Charleston Battery. During Atlanta United’s 2018 Championship-winning campaign, he was consistently an option off the bench and an available substitute on the game-day 18-man roster in a dozen MLS matches as well as the Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match against New York City FC.Wheeler-Omiunu played collegiately at Harvard University where he was a four-year starter who captained the Crimson his junior year. Over his four-year career, he made 64 appearances (61 starts), scored four goals, provided six assists and was a two-time all-Ivy League First Team honoree.
Sacramento Republic FC announced Dec. 12 it had reached an agreement with established goal-scorer Kharlton Belmar. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.
The 27-year-old attacker, who can play on either flank or as a striker with tremendous pace, brings Major League Soccer experience, leadership and creativity with the ball in the offensive third.
Over his five seasons, Belmar has become a decorated professional who has collected a slew of awards including the USL Rookie of the Year honor in 2015, the 2018 USL Player of the Month for March, twice has he earned USL Player of the Week honors (Week 1 – 2018, Week 6 – 2015), and he’s been selected to the USL Team of the Week a total of eight times since 2015. He’s also been nominated for the USL Goal of the Week on two separate occasions.
“Kharlton is a big acquisition for us. He brings a dynamic element to our attack and adds both power and pace to our front line,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “Kharlton is entering his prime and will be an important veteran presence in our locker room with his five years of MLS and USL experience.”
Belmar has led two of the clubs he previously represented in goals scored during a single season. As a rookie, he netted a team-best 12 goals, four of which were game-winners. The proven playmaker also has USL Championship playoff experience, culminating with a trip to the final in 2017.
Belmar joins Republic FC following a season with Nashville SC where he made 33 appearances, 20 as starts. Last season in the Music City, he contributed three goals and three assists, elevating his career goal-scoring tally in USL play to 43. Belmar was originally drafted by the Portland Timbers in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft with the 34th overall pick before he signed with Portland Timbers 2. In two seasons with T2, Belmar made 53 appearances (41 starts), scoring 15 goals and contributing six assists.
Belmar signed with Swope Park Rangers in 2017 where he logged minutes between the USL-side and Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City, who offered him an MLS contract that September. He made five appearances for Sporting Kansas City over the 2017 and 2018 seasons but spent the majority of his KC career with Rangers. During the 2018 campaign, Belmar bagged seven goals in his first six matches.
The Virginia Beach, VA, native played collegiately at Virginia Commonwealth University where he scored 18 goals, notched five assists and was named to the All-Atlantic 10 First Team following his junior and senior seasons.
