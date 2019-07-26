Sacramento Republic FC announced today the signing of goalkeeper Diego Ramos to a USL Academy contract. The 16-year-old’s first game of eligibility for selection was Republic FC’s match against Rio Grande Valley Toros FC on July 20.
“Diego has made great strides in a short time in our academy and has emerged as a top goalkeeping prospect,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “We look forward to big things ahead for Diego.”
‘USL Academy’ contracts allow Republic FC Academy players to play in professional matches with the first team, while still maintaining NCAA eligibility by preserving their amateur status.
Ramos is the fifth Republic FC Academy player to be signed to a USL Academy contract this season. The goalkeeper recently featured for Republic FC during their international friendly against Club America U-20 on Tuesday night, helping maintain a shutout in the 2-0 win.
Sacramento Republic FC also announced on July 19 that they reached an agreement with Maccabi Haifa FC of the Israeli Premier League for the transfer of Josh Cohen. The player will link up with Maccabi Haifa FC ahead of the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Second Round Qualifier next week against Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg Alsace and ahead of their 2019-20 season.
“This move is bittersweet for the club and our fans because Josh has been absolutely outstanding for us,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “That his talents were noticed by a top club halfway across the world is a testament to his abilities and the level of play at Republic FC. This is a tremendous opportunity for Josh and we were happy to work with Maccabi Haifa FC to reach an agreement that benefited both parties.”
“I am extremely grateful to the club, the fans and the city of Sacramento for all their support over the past two seasons,” said Cohen. ”The supporters here in Sacramento create a spectacular environment for the team, and the coaches, club staff and my teammates here have all played pivotal roles in my growth as a player. They are a large reason why such an amazing opportunity has presented itself; an opportunity which I could not allow myself to pass up. I am excited to see what the future holds for me as I continue my journey to become a better and more experienced goalkeeper. I will always cherish my time here and be a supporter of this special club, whether I am 7,000 miles away or back here in Sac.”
Cohen departs after spending the last season and a half with Republic FC. The California native joined Republic FC ahead of the 2018 season and started every league match for the club that year. His 12 shutouts helped Republic FC finish the season with the best defensive record in the Western Conference and third-best defensive record in the league.
Based in the Isreali city of Haifa, Maccabi Haifa FC is one of the “Big Four” in the Israeli Premier League having won 12 league titles and 10 domestic cups in its history. The club has also previously competed in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Current Republic FC defender Dekel Keinan played for Maccabi Haifa FC at various stages throughout his professional career.
