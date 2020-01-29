Sacramento Republic FC announced on Jan. 23 that forward Stefano Bonomo announced his retirement from professional soccer, drawing his five-year pro career to a close. Bonomo finishes a strong career, headlined by seven USL Team of the Week selections, with 31 league regular season and playoff goals (32 across all competitions) and 11 assists. The forward also ends his career with one appearance in Major League Soccer under his belt.
“I’ve been fortunate to play the game I love for a living. The experiences and friendships created over the course of my professional career are ones that will resonate with me forever,” former Republic FC striker Stefano Bonomo said. “It was a true honor to play my last season close to home in front of Sacramento’s amazing fans. Sacramento will always have a special place in my heart. I would like to thank the club from the top to bottom and everyone else that has played a part in my time with the Republic.”
The Hillsborough, California, native returned to Northern California prior to the 2019 campaign after spending the majority of his career with USL Champion New York Red Bulls II. During the 2019 season with Sacramento, Bonomo earned a pair of USL Team of the Week selections after bagging a brace in both matches. The forward finished the regular season with five goals and one assist across all competitions, including two game-winning goals.
“On behalf of the entire club, we’d like to thank Stefano for his time in Sacramento and for a great career,” Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant said. “Stefano was the perfect example of how a professional should carry himself, and his U.S. Open Cup extra time game-winner will never be forgotten. We wish Stefano much success in his future endeavors and we’re extremely grateful for his dedicated service to the club.”
Bonomo was originally selected by the NY Red Bulls in the second round of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft before signing with their USL affiliate and guiding them to the 2016 Eastern Conference title, the USL Regular Season Championship and their first-ever USL Cup. The towering attacker followed his title-winning campaign as RB II’s top scorer with 13 strikes the following year and his impressive USL campaign earned Bonomo an MLS contract prior to the 2018 season where he made his senior side debut during a 3-0 home win in March over Minnesota United. He was later loaned to Red Bulls II before Tampa Bay Rowdies signed the goal-getter in July 2018 where he contributed three goals and one assist.
Prior to signing with the boys in Old Glory Red before the 2019 season, Bonomo was quite familiar with Northern California, having played collegiately at the University of California-Berkeley from 2011 to 2014. The 2014 All-PAC 12 Conference First Team selection finished his Golden Bear career with 23 goals and eight assists. In 2011, Bonomo was called up to the United States U-18 National Team training camps in February and again in April.
-William Strome
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.