Sacramento Republic FC announced Dec. 4 it has agreed to a new contract with central midfielder Jaime Villarreal. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
“Jaime has been the heartbeat of our central midfield and was voted by his teammates as club MVP for 2019,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “Despite his young age, he will be entering his 7th season as a pro and will add valuable experience to our team.”
During the 2019 United Soccer League Championship campaign, the 24-year-old midfielder led the boys in Old Glory Red in minutes played (2,820), appearances (36) and starts (31). Villarreal also added a pair of goals this season, the first of which was the game-winner against Austin Bold FC in early-April to seal a 1-0 win in Sacramento.
The former Major League Soccer midfielder was a force on the defensive front and finished second on the team this season in interceptions (40), behind only Jordan McCrary, third in tackles (57) and second in tackles won (37).
Villarreal signed with Republic FC prior to the 2018 season and made 25 appearances in league play, 21 of which were starts. During his first season with the Indomitable Club, the midfielder contributed one goal and three assists. His third assist of the campaign set up Villyan Bijev’s game-winner against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and solidified a 1-0 win in mid-July last season.
Prior to joining the boys in Old Glory Red, Villarreal rose through the ranks of MLS-side LA Galaxy’s academy system. With the LA Galaxy first team, Villarreal made seven appearances, including four starts, after putting pen to paper for his first MLS contract in 2017 as a homegrown player.
In 2014, the midfielder signed his first professional contract with Los Dos after playing for the LA Galaxy Academy.
One day earlier, the club announced it re-signed the club’s all-time leader in goals and appearances, Cameron Iwasa. Terms of the contract were not disclosed following negotiations with the club captain.
The forward, a Jesuit High School (Carmichael, CA) graduate, has made 116 appearances with the club and scored 47 goals in league play, both all-time club records. His 16 assists are tied for the most in club history alongside Danny Barrera.
“Resigning Cam was a major priority for us this offseason,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “His offensive production has been our main catalyst, and we’re thrilled to have him lead this team into the 2020 campaign and beyond.”
During the 2019 United Soccer League Championship season, Iwasa made 33 appearances, including 29 starts. His 2,712 minutes during league play was second-best on the team behind Jaime Villarreal. Iwasa led the boys in Old Glory Red this season in goals (17), assists (6), shots (72) and shots on goal (32). His 17 goals tied a club record for goals in a single USL season, a record Iwasa set in 2016 (12) and broke in 2018 (17). The striker’s first-career hat trick against OKC in March was the fastest hat trick scored in Republic FC history (27 minutes).
Iwasa first joined Republic FC in 2015 prior to the start of the club’s second-ever USL campaign where he finished the season with one goal and an assist from 16 appearances.
The following season, the Sacramento-native broke out with 12 goals and three assists, earning him 2016 USL All-League Second Team honors. Ahead of the 2017 season, Iwasa signed with Sporting Kansas City to a Major League Soccer contract. However, Iwasa would spend the season loaned out to Kansas City’s USL affiliate, Swope Park Rangers.
In 2018, he returned to his hometown where the forward went on to score 17 goals and contribute six assists, both of which were team-highs.
Prior to signing with Sacramento, he played collegiately at UC Irvine before the Montreal Impact drafted Iwasa 65th overall in the 2015 SuperDraft. He ultimately did not sign with the MLS club and joined Republic FC in 2015 instead.
Sacramento Republic FC also re-signed versatile defender Jordan McCrary on Dec. 3. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.
“Jordan was voted by his teammates as the club’s Defensive Player of the Year for 2019, and he earned every bit of that respect,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “He brings a relentless tenacity to the back line and we’re extremely excited to have him return.”
McCrary made 29 appearances in league play this season (32 in all competitions), all of which were starts, and contributed two assists. His pair of assists occurred in consecutive matches, one of which being the game-winner when he set up Dariusz Formella’s first half goal against Austin Bold FC in mid-September for a 2-1 win in the Lone Star State.
Defensively, McCrary led the entire team in interceptions (43), tackles (71) and tackles won (39) during league play this season.
The 26-year-old fullback, who has experience playing on either wing, signed with the Indomitable Club this past March after spending 2018 in Major League Soccer with Seattle Sounders FC. McCrary made 20 appearances for Seattle across all competitions, including the Concacaf Champions League.
McCrary was born in Roswell, Georgia and later attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he helped to guide the Tar Heels to an NCAA College Cup during his freshman campaign. He was drafted by the New England Revolution with the 10th overall selection in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft where he made two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup appearances for the club.
