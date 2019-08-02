Major League Soccer held its all-star game on July 31 in Orlando, featuring the MLS All-Stars against Atletico Madrid and ahead of the game, the Sacramento Republic FC released a statement on All-Star Game.
“We congratulate MLS on another banner All-Star week and a record season to date. Our efforts remain on track and we are continuing to work on a daily basis with the Commissioner and his colleagues to finalize an agreement to bring MLS to Sacramento. We are excited about what lies ahead for our region and look forward to sharing more updates in the near future.”
Sacramento Republic FC kept itself firmly in the playoff race after picking up a point in a 0-0 draw on the road to Orange County SC on July 27.
Simon Elliott’s men outshot the home side 13 to 6 across 90 minutes where Republic FC had the better of the chances to walk away with the win.
Cameron Iwasa nearly opened the score on the counter in the 24th minute after Jaime Villarreal sent a long, lofted ball to put the Sacramento native through on goal, but with only the keeper to beat, Iwasa’s shot went just wide of the post.
Villarreal continued to conduct Republic FC’s play in the center of the pitch and was involved in another goal-scoring opportunity off a well-constructed team play five minutes into the second half. Iwasa picked up Villarreal’s run into the box and the former LA Galaxy player laid the ball off with a clever backheel to play Keven Aleman through on goal, but the Costa Rican’s strike sailed wide.
Republic FC had another golden chance to return home with all three points with just over ten minutes remaining, as a loose ball in the box fell to an unmarked Tyler Blackwood at the far post, but Orange County keeper Aaron Cervantes did well to come off his line to block Blackwood’s attempt on goal.
The draw leaves Republic FC tenth in the Western Conference standings—the final playoff spot—with 27 points from 20 games played. Sacramento is back on the road next week, as the club travels to face San Antonio FC on Saturday, August 3.
– Sacramento
Republic FC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.