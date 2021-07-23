Sacramento Republic FC snapped a nine game winless streak when they defeated Las Vegas Lights LC 2-1 in Southern Nevada on Wednesday in the teams’ second meeting of the season.
The Indomitable Club opened scoring just five minutes in, when a long throw-in from defender Jordan McCrary that found the feet of Cameron Iwasa inside the 18-yard box. Iwasa would dish the ball to Tucker Bone, who put Republic FC up 1-0 with his fourth score of the season.
The hosts nearly pulled even in the 17th minute, but a shot attempt by Lights FC forward Cal Jennings was blocked by an excellent tackle from defender Duke Lacroix. Jennings would be denied again in the 35th minute by another fantastic defensive effort, this time from McCrary.
Bone doubled his club’s advantage in the 35th minute after carrying a well-played punt from goalkeeper Tomas Gomez past two Las Vegas defenders. Bone would finish tied with forward Iwasa with a game-high four shots and his first brace with his hometown club.
Lights FC would cut their deficit in half in the 74th after Julian Gaines found space to punch one in off an assist from Jennings.
“The midfielders just had turned his back and I just knew that I had to put it on frame and try to find a pocket through the defense, and I was able to place it in the last corner. It all kind of happened so fast, yet so slow. Pretty stoked. The whole team felt a little bit of relief in that first half,” said Bone of his goal.
The win was the club’s first since May, when they also defeated Las Vegas in the teams’ first meeting of the season.
“It gives us a little bit of momentum and also gives us a little bit of belief...the boys needed that bit of belief. And now that’s what that result does. That win gives you that little bit of belief, a bit more of a platform for the guys to enjoy tonight. First and foremost, we haven’t won in a long time, so enjoy winning because it’s not easy to win a game. So I want them to enjoy the win tonight and that allows us to have a platform to build on as we move forward,” said Sacramento head coach Mark Briggs after the match.
While Las Vegas would threaten before the final whistle would sound, the Sacramento defensive unit stood pat, keeping up their string of good performances since the start of July.
Republic FC gets 10 days off before they return to action on July 24, when they travel to Southern California for their final meeting of the regular-season with Orange County SC. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. from Championship Soccer Stadium.
