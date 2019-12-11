Sacramento Republic FC announced on Dec. 6 it has reached an agreement on a new deal with midfielder Drew Skundrich. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.
“Drew’s tenacity and selfless play made him a crucial part of our central midfield,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “He was the first player to conquer the unbeatable beep test last preseason, so we have a team of engineers redesigning the legendary fitness test this offseason to give Drew a challenge.”
This past season, Skundrich made 32 appearances in league play, 27 as starts, and tallied a total of 2,312 minutes. He also added one goal and four assists on the season, with one assist occurring in the play-in game of the 2019 United Soccer League Championship playoff match against New Mexico United. Deep into first half injury time, Skundrich set up Keven Aleman’s equalizer before Sacramento went on to win the match, 2-1, and advance to the Western Conference Quarterfinals.
During Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play this season, Skundrich appeared in three matches, started two and contributed one goal and an assist. His lone assist was a memorable one, as it set up Sam Werner’s game-winning goal against Reno 1868 FC in the Second Round of the competition that Sacramento went on to win over their regional rivals, 1-0.
The 24-year-old joined Republic FC after a season with Bethlehem Steel FC where he made 28 appearances, 15 as starts, and contributed two goals and three assists.
Before joining the Pennsylvanian club, Skundrich was an integral part of the Stanford University team that won three straight NCAA championships from 2015-2017. During his collegiate career, the midfielder netted nine goals, tallied 12 assists and served as co-captain his junior and senior seasons. Skundrich also earned All-PAC 12 First Team and All-PAC 12 Second Team honors during his time as a Stanford Cardinal.
During the summer of 2016, he made eight appearances with former USL League Two side Burlingame Dragons FC.
After graduating, he was taken 40th overall of the 2018 MLS SuperDraft by the LA Galaxy but did not sign with the Major League Soccer side. Skundrich proceeded to sign with Steel FC prior to the 2018 campaign, his first professional contract.
Sacramento Republic FC announced earlier the same day it had reached an agreement on a new deal with goalkeeper Rafael Diaz. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.
“Rafa took a big step forward in 2019 and made some critical saves for the team,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “His locker room presence and leadership are just as impactful as his on-field contributions, which made it all the more important to keep Rafa in Sacramento.”
In 2019, Diaz started six United Soccer League Championship matches in net, posting a pair of shutouts and helping his squad tie a club record for most clean sheets during league play in a single season (12). He tallied 16 saves on the season, finishing the campaign with a 1.50 GAA and a save percentage of 64%.
Diaz also made one start in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup competition this season, shutting out Reno 1868 FC in mid-May, 1-0. The Sacramento shot-stopper made two saves on the night to preserve the win over Republic FC’s regional rivals. By blanking Reno, Diaz assisted in breaking the club’s clean sheet record across all competitions in a single season with 14.
The 28-year-old joined Republic FC prior to the 2018 season following three seasons in the New York Red Bulls system. In his first campaign with the Indomitable Club, Diaz made one start for Sacramento in the Second Round of U.S. Open Cup play where he led his side to a 3-1 win over San Francisco City.
Diaz originally joined Red Bulls II in 2015 for two seasons before moving to the MLS club in 2017. Prior to his time in New York, Diaz played with Orlando City SC for the 2014 season.
In college, Diaz played four seasons at St. John’s University (2009-2013) where he holds the school record for shutouts with 32.
Sacramento Republic FC announced on Dec. 5 it had re-signed midfielder Villyan Bijev. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.
“Good things happen for our team when Villyan is on the field,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “He has the ability to score and set up goals, and we are looking forward to a productive 2020 season for Villyan.”
In his second full season with Sacramento, the former Liverpool FC playmaker made 29 appearances in league play (31 in all competitions), 15 of which he started. Bijev also contributed one goal and three assists during the 2019 United Soccer League Championship campaign.
The 26-year-old originally joined Republic FC midway through the 2017 season while on loan from Portland Timbers 2 before signing a permanent deal in 2018. During the 2018 campaign, the midfielder made 36 appearances across all competitions, contributing eight goals and five assists (both of which were second-best on the team). He also led the team in chances created with 56.
Before his time with the Indomitable Club, Bijev spent one-and-a-half seasons with T2 where he earned USL All-League First Team honors in 2016 after leading his team in goals, as well as leading both his team and the entire league in assists. The following season, he led the Oregonian club in goals with seven prior to his move to Sacramento.
Bijev was born in Sofia, Bulgaria before his family moved to Fresno, California at the age of five. When Bijev was 18, he was invited to a trial for the Liverpool FC U-18s of the English Premier League where he scored five goals in two friendlies, earning him a contract with the English giants. He also spent time with German-club Fortuna Dusseldorf, Norwegian-club IK Start, and Slavia Sofia in Bulgaria prior to returning to the U.S. in 2016 when he signed with T2.
