Republic FC announced on March 26 that a member of the club’s roster has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was exhibiting symptoms consistent with the virus and was immediately isolated at home and tested, following proper protocols and upon the direction of team physicians and infectious disease experts from UC Davis Health, according to the press release.
In a call to the Sac Republic FC, media representative John Jacobs said that the team was not releasing the name of the athlete and that the club had no further updates.
The player remains in isolation at home, and is recovering in good spirits, while being monitored by club medical staff. Under the direction of the club’s partners at UC Davis Health, they will continue to closely monitor the health of all players and staff and follow all protocols from government health agencies and our team medical professionals.
“We’re very supportive of Sacramento Republic FC’s handling of their first positive COVID-19 test. As soon as symptoms consistent with the virus were displayed, the individual was immediately placed in self-quarantine and tested, said United Soccer League President Jake Edwards. “The club followed the protocol and direction of team physicians at UC Davis Health and in alignment with local, state and national health authorities. The individual is now in isolation at home, receiving quality care and recovering in good spirits. We are appreciative of the quick actions taken by the club and their health partner in ensuring the best medical care possible. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to everyone across the country whose lives have been affected by this virus, and as an organization we will continue to do our part to flatten the curve.”
According to the Sac Republic, “the health and safety of our community, including players and staff, remain our highest priority during this pandemic. Republic FC is in constant communication with the CDC, United Soccer League (USL) and a COVID-19 task force comprised of officials at the U.S. Soccer Federation, Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).”
Dating back to Friday, March 13, the club instituted proactive precautions, including suspending all team training sessions, and closing offices and training facilities. The team will continue to follow stringent social distancing efforts and other guidelines set by our local and national health experts. Based on when symptoms materialized, and the guidance from infectious disease specialists and public health authorities, this case does not present a risk to fans in attendance at our match on March 7.
The entire Republic FC team expressed its wishes to those who are battling this virus a speedy recovery and additionally, said it would like to thank the “countless community leaders, advocates, and medical staff in our community and around the world on the front lines of this pandemic.”
