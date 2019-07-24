Sacramento Republic FC suffered their first-ever loss to Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, falling 2-1 on the road to the Texan side on Saturday night.
Wilmer “Andy” Cabrera put the hosts ahead in the 32nd minute when he capitalized on a loose ball in the box after Eric Bird had fired from distance. Diaz blocked the long-range effort, but the rebound fell on Cabrera’s feet. The 19-year-old’s first attempt was blocked at point-blank-range and his second attempt hit the woodwork, but Cabrera recovered the ball and found space to fire home at the near post.
Republic FC equalized with six minutes left in the match after Werner raced down the right wing and unleashed a low, driven ball across goal that was accidentally redirected by RGVFC’s Isidro Martinez into the back of the net.
Toros’ Kyle Adamas rescued the win for the home side in the final minute when he finished off Carlos Small’s diagonal ball into the box late off a late corner kick.
Despite the loss, Republic FC remains above the playoff line in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. The Indomitable Club will have a short turnaround to bounce back, as they return home to Sacramento to host New Mexico United on Wednesday, July 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.