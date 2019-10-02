Republic FC battled through rain, hail and a lengthy weather delay before an El Paso Locomotive FC late goal gave the visitors a 2-1 win Sept. 28 at Papa Murphy’s Park.
Despite the loss, the boys in Old Glory Red still control their own destiny when it comes to hosting a first-round playoff game come late-October. If the team wins their remaining four regular season games, Republic FC is a lock for at least fourth place and a playoff-hosting seed.
The Indomitable Club struck first with a 14th minute goal from Thomas Enevoldsen, only four minutes after play resumed following the delay. Midfielder Jaime Villarreal picked out Stefano Bonomo on the left side of the box who directed his header back across goal. Defender Matt Mahoney nodded Bonomo’s header on frame before Enevoldsen tapped it home. The goal was the Danish strikers sixth with the club since joining in August.
El Paso leveled the score in the 48th minute when Bryam Rebellon rifled a left-footed effort into the back of the net. A loose ball fell to the Locomotive FC defender who happened to be in the right place at the right time.
The visitors took the lead in injury time when substitute Josue Gomez scored in the 91st minute.
The result leaves Sacramento in sixth place with 44 points from 30 matches. SRFC still boasts the third-best defense in the Western Conference, having only surrendered 33 goals all season.
The Indomitable Club has a quick turnaround as archrivals LA Galaxy II visit Papa Murphy’s Park on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Kickoff for Breast Health Awareness Night is set for 7:30 p.m. PT.
