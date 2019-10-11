Sacramento Republic FC defender Juan Barahona has been called up to the El Salvador Men’s National Team, the club announced today. Barahona will represent El Salvador as they compete in the 2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League from Oct. 7 to Oct. 16 against Monserrat and Saint Lucia.
Born in the capital city of San Salvador, the 23-year-old has already been capped 20 times by the El Salvador National Team, including five World Cup qualifiers. Barahona signed with SRFC in May of this season and has made 18 appearances with the club including 15 starts and has contributed two assists in league play.
Prior to joining the Indomitable Club, Barahona spent six years with Santa Tecla in El Salvador’s first division. The fullback, who primarily plays on the left, lifted four league titles and two domestic cups during his six-year spell with Santa Tecla. Barahona has also featured with the Central American club in the Concacaf Champions League.
The Republic FC left back will return to Sacramento in time for the regular season finale against Real Monarchs on Saturday, Oct. 19, but will miss the international friendly against FC Juarez (Oct. 9) as well as the final home game of the regular season against Orange County SC (Oct. 12).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.