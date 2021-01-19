Sacramento Republic FC announced Jan. 8 that goalkeeper Tomas Gomez would join the Indomitable Club for its 2021 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.
“We are very happy to welcome Tomas to the club. He will bring valuable experience that further solidifies our goalkeeping position,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “He knows this league well, has had a lot of success in USL, and shares our indomitable mentality.”
The 27-year-old shot-stopper is set to join Republic FC after a season with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, where he started eight matches and earned three clean sheets. Before joining Pittsburgh, Gomez spent two seasons with Saint Louis FC, recording 42 starts across USL Championship and US Open Cup competitions – including a 2019 Open Cup run to the quarterfinals after defeating MLS side FC Cincinnati. In 2016 and 2017, he manned the net for the Rochester Rhinos, earning the league’s Golden Glove award for lowest goals-against average in back-to-back seasons (.69 GAA in 2016, 0.73 in 2017.) Over his five-year USL Championship career, Gomez has made 87 appearances and 202 saves, tallied 35 clean sheets with a .98 goals-against average.
Gomez was a four-year starter at Georgetown University, where he led the Hoyas to a 50-16-13 record from 2011-14. Gomez was named to the All-BIG EAST Conference team three times (2012-14), the All-Region team three times (2012-14), and was selected as the BIG EAST Co-Goalkeeper of the Year in 2013. In 2012, he was selected for the US U-20 Men’s National Team camp. The Columbus Crew drafted Gomez in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft before his signing with San Jose Earthquakes in 2015.
