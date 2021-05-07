Republic FC’s Academy will host an opportunity for elite youth soccer players to earn a spot in the region’s only youth development program competing in the country’s premier youth soccer platform, MLS NEXT.
Over two weekends, the Academy will host tryouts across four different age groups – U14, U15, U17, and U19 – for youth players aspiring to play at the college or professional level. The sessions will be held Republic FC’s Academy home fields, the Mather Sports Complex at 3755 Schriever Ave., Mather, CA 95655.
On Friday, May 14 and Sunday, May 16, players born in 2008 (U14) and 2007 (U15) will have an opportunity to be evaluated by Republic FC Academy coaches and first team technical staff. Sessions for players born in 2005/2006 (U17) & 2003/2004 (U19) will take place on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. Parents can register interested players at SacRepublicFC.com/TalentID. The fee to register is $100 per player.
