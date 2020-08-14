Republic FC’s first of four games against Portland Timbers 2 ended in a 1-0 result after Portland knocked a ball into its own goal, which solidified the Indomitable Club’s first road win of 2020.
The victory over SRFC’s fellow Group A opponent elevated the club’s season points tally to nine from six fixtures – leaving Mark Briggs’ men firmly in second place and three points behind Reno 1868 FC heading into Wednesday night’s rivalry clash at home.
It didn’t take Mark Briggs’ men to make an impact early in the match when Matt Mahoney rifled a dangerous cross into the box that Cameron Iwasa – hunting for his 50th career goal during league play – headed on target and ended up in the back of the net after crashing off the crossbar and ricocheting off the goalkeeper. The goal was officially credited as a Jake Leeker own goal in the 12th minute, denying Iwasa his half century milestone.
The Indomitable Club had a chance to double its lead shortly after the break when a Timbers 2 defender brought down Drew Skundrich in the box. Iwasa stepped up to the spot but his shot was saved by Leeker in the 54th minute with a diving stop to his left.
In the 83rd minute, 18-year-old midfielder Julian Chavez made his first team debut for Republic FC after entering the match for Sam Werner. Chavez – a Sacramento native – spent five seasons in the academy before signing a USL Academy contract in early March.
In goal for the boys in Old Glory Red was Rafael Diaz who registered his second clean sheet in as many matches and the third for the club this campaign. The shutout was Diaz’s fourth during league play with SRFC and fifth in all competitions. The back four in front of Diaz put forth another flawless performance as Timbers 2 was limited to just five shots all night – the first time all season T2 was held to single digit attempts. Tomas Hilliard-Arce paved the way with a team-high eight interceptions while Hayden Sargis added seven clearances on the encounter.
Next up for the boys in Old Glory Red is a midweek matchup against regional rivals Reno 1868 FC on Wednesday night at Papa Murphy’s Park with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. PT.
– William Strome
