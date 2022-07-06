Elk Grove’s local high school football teams just wrapped up a grueling month of conditioning, weightlifting and pad-less scrimmages. The period between June 1 and July 4 gave the coaches a good look at the talent they’ll have when football drills get underway for good beginning July 25. The 10-game season will kick off on Aug. 19.
While visiting most of our Elk Grove-area football camps last week I met up with two young men who made their marks on the local gridiron while in high school, Ryan Robards, a terrific multi-sport athlete from Elk Grove, and Zach Larrier, equally as fine a football player, but on the wall at his home he has a pair of gold medals from the 2019 CIF State Track and Field Championships earned while attending Monterey Trail.
Each young man had some memorable accomplishments while in high school and it was a great time in reflecting back onto those thrilling moments.
Ryan Robards, now a football assistant coach at Sheldon H.S.
Those of us distinctly remember the Oct. 6, 2015 game at Grant where Robards scored all 42 of Elk Grove’s points in a 42-7 romp over the Pacers. What was remarkable was how it did it – one touchdown on an interception return, another TD off a fumble recovery, one on a punt return, and three offensively carrying the ball. Oh, yes, he also kicked all the extra points. About the only thing he didn’t do that night was score a safety.
“I did miss a field goal,” Robards recalled last week.
What made the game such a shocker and Robards’ performance so memorable is what led up to that game. Both Elk Grove and Grant were undefeated going into that night.
“Everyone was a little nervous, going up to Grant knowing they were coming off a State Championship that year,” Robards said. “But, we were a pretty tight-knit group and we rolled in there with a lot of confidence. We game-planned well, were locked in and played great.”
He opened the Herd scoring early in the first quarter with a 70-yard interception return for a score to get Elk Grove on the board first.
“Early on they were getting three to four yards a carry and moving the chains,” Robards recalled. “That wasn’t a great call, but they decided to throw the ball. I didn’t understand why they wanted to throw the ball, but threw the ball right at me and they were down.”
That surprise seemed to immediately deflate the Pacers and they never recovered while Robards and his Herd teammates had the night of the lives in handing Grant its first regular season loss in two years. (Read the account of that game)
Chris Nixon was his coach at that time and now Robards works for Nixon as the wide receiver and defensive back coach at Sheldon. This will be Nixon’s third season as head coach for the Huskies.
Robards, by the way, played a year of college baseball at Pacific, but missed football badly, so transferred to American River College and played slot receiver for the Beavers for a year. He was offered an opportunity to play running back at Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo, but injuries short-circuited a college football career.
He has earned a master’s degree in accounting and may pursue that full-time in the future, but in the meantime he’s locked into coaching with Nixon at Sheldon, which will have a very talented team this fall.
“We’ll make a deep run in the playoffs, at least,” Robards predicts.
Listen to the complete interview with Robards at EGCitizen.com.
Zach Larrier, now a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy
Larrier was in very rare company while in high school. During his senior season at Monterey Trail, he was the best in the state in the 400-meter run. He won the 2019 CIF State Championship in that event with a time of 46.73 seconds. No one from our city has ever done that.
And, no one from our city has ever won a 4x100 meter relay gold medal, either. But, that’s what Larrier and three of his Monterey Trail teammates did in the same meet. Their time of 41.47 was .02 of a second faster than the team from Clovis North.
So coveted was Larrier and his talents that he earned a scholarship to the Air Force Academy, where he is still a two-sport athlete. He’s a quarterback on the football team and is a two-time defending Mountain West Conference champion at the 200 meters. Last spring he anchored the 4x400 meter relay team which also won a conference championship.
“It’s been a unique experience, definitely,” Larrier said. “There have been some ups and downs, but I feel like I made the right decision.”
And, playing in the Mountain West Conference: “There’s a lot of people that come to those games and we’re playing against really good players,” he said.
He’s a junior at the Academy and will find out what his assignment will be in serving our country in the military.
“It will be either in the Air Force or the Space Force, I won’t know until September what job I’ll get,” he told me.
One of his Air Force teammates is Jacob Trach, a running back from Cosumnes Oaks, who also had some memorable games playing for the Wolfpack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.