The third quarter may have been the difference in the Bradshaw Christian Pride’s CIF Nor Cal boys basketball semifinal playoff game against San Domenico; consistent shooting by San Domenico and several foul calls that went against the home team turned what had been a four-point game into a 12-point deficit.
Although the Pride would make it a two-possession game at the end, the difference was too great with just over two second remaining and San Domenico moved on to the regional finals to face first seed Pierce on March 10.
Regardless, Bradshaw Christian didn’t have much to hang their heads about; the Pride finished the year by going the furthest in the Nor Cal playoffs in program history.
With just three seniors, they will also bring back most of their roster for another run next season.
“I’m really proud of our guys. They’ve had a hell of a season and you can’t ask for more,” Pride coach Alex Williams said afterward. “They just work so hard and they put their into all of it and that’s really what matters. That’s what we’re trying to grow here, great young men and they’ve shown that this year.”
The game was a passionate, fast-paced night; San Domenico led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Pride tied the game at the start of the second quarter.
The Panthers eventually led 26-22 at halftime.
The Pride poured themselves into the second half as Jaylen Patterson scored at the start of the third quarter to come within 26-24.
Ethan Patterson scored to bring the game within 29-27 after a three-point play by Grey Snyder of the Panthers.
Snyder completed another three-point play, however, which left Patterson’s next bucket to bring the Pride within 32-30 with six minutes remaining.
A series of fouls and turnovers hurt the Pride, however. Trailing by three, a foul called on Bradshaw Christian led to Snyder making one of two free throws; on the miss, Aleksa Milentjevic scored on the putback for a 39-33 lead.
The Panchers then out-scored Bradshaw Christian 9-3 in the remaining minutes to end the third quarter leading 48-36.
“That team is really good. I think they just made a couple more plays than we did and that’s kind of what it just comes down to in a close game like this,” Williams said. “They work so hard all year, it’s hard to lose, it’s hard to go home.”
The Pride came out firing on all cylinders in the fourth as David Schuhmeier hit back-to-back threes that brought the score within 50-42 with just under six minutes left.
With less than a minute remaining, Bradshaw Christian kept itself in the game. Jaylen Patterson completed a three-point play for a 58-51 score with 44.8 seconds left then scored again with 31.1 seconds left for a 59-53 game.
Bradshaw Christian missed two long-distance attempts and San Domenico then went to the free throw line, however. Those four points kept the Panthers just out of reach even after the Pride’s two trips to the line in the final seconds left them trailing 63-58 with 2.6 seconds left.
The Pride, who were the second seed, ended their year with a 20-14 record after defeating Los Molinos in the first round of the Nor Cal playoffs, defeating Pacific Bay Christian 58-57 in the second round and falling to the third seed Panthers.
“We thought we were in it the whole game and they kept fighting,” said Williams.
