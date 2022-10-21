Our latest Citizen Sports poll asked the question: 

Should Monterey Trail's football team be moved out of the Metro Conference in 2023?

As of Oct. 21, the Mustangs have won every Metro Conference game since entering the league in 2018, winning by an average of 44 points a game. Here is how you responded:

Move the Mustangs to the Delta League: 57%

Move the Mustangs to the Sierra Foothill League: 35%

Leave them in the Metro Conference: 8%

The newest Readers' Poll asks what team will win the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division I Football Championship? You will find the ballot on the lower right side of this website.

Sports Editor

John Hull has been with the Citizen sports department since 2007. His background is in radio and television then spent 15 years as a media production teacher at Cosumnes River College and Luther Burbank High School, retiring in 2019.