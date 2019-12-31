Alan Quine’s hat trick and six-point outburst highlighted Stockton’s 8-1 thrashing of the San Jose Barracuda in the team’s first game back from the holiday break Friday afternoon at the SAP Center. The forward was one of seven Heat skaters to register a multi-point game, including Glenn Gawdin’s career-best four-point (1g,3a) performance and Zac Leslie’s four-assist effort, among others. The Heat led 1-0 after a tight first period, but a five-goal onslaught in the second allowed Stockton to seize complete control heading into the final frame. A total of six Stockton players lit the lamp in the contest, including Quine, Matthew Phillips, Gawdin, Austin Czarnik, Corey Schueneman and Buddy Robinson. With the win, the Heat are now 5-0 on the year against San Jose and have matched the most victories over the Barracuda for a season in team history. The Heat will look to push their point streak to eight games as they close out the current three-game road sprint Saturday evening at Bakersfield.
