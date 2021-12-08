Armstead 49er Man of Year
San Francisco defensive end Arik Armstead, a former standout at Pleasant Grove High School, was honored by his team as the 49ers' Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient.
“I’m honored and humbled to be selected as the 49ers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year again,” Armstead posted on his Twitter account Tuesday. “When I started @ArmsteadProject, my goal was to ensure every student, regardless of where they’re from or their socioeconomic background had the resources and support to succeed.”
Armstead has funneled several thousand dollars into after-school programs throughout the Sacramento area the past few years.
“This nomination validates our work,” Armstead added. “There are so many players that do great work in their communities and to be recognized with them I am so appreciative.”
NFL’s Man of the Year award, named in memory of Chicago Bear running back Walter Payton, will be announced at the Super Bowl in February.
Carda to host “Olympic Experience”
Ally Carda, a member of the silver medal U.S. Olympic softball team, will host what is being billed as an “Olympic Experience” on Monday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Elk Grove Park Pavillion. The admission price will be a canned food item. The former Pleasant Grove High School and UCLA pitcher and infielder will do a motivational speech and take questions about her softball career which includes being on the USA Softball team for most of the past five years.
Proceeds to the event will go to the Elk Grove Food Bank and Turning Point Community Programs.
City Honors Skye
Elk Grove’s City Council honored 15-year-old Skye Schneider Wednesday with a certificate of achievement award. She was named the outstanding wrestler in her age class in October at the Pan American Games in Mexico City.
“We are very proud of the guidance and support displayed by the coaches, team participants, and parents,” the Council wrote in its certificate. “Skye’s excellence in competition is testimony to her dedication and hard work, and we look forward to a bright future for this ascending star athlete.”
