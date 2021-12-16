Happy Thursday, Citizen readers! Just eight shopping days til Christmas!
Quick Hits
Boylan Resigns
Franklin football coach Evan Boylan has resigned. We got confirmation from Wildcat athletic director Mike Cody on Wednesday, who cited personal reasons for Boylan's decision. Boylan took over the reigns from long-time coach Mike Johnson in 2018. Since then the Wildcats went 11-21.
Prior to arriving at Franklin, Boylan was the offensive coordinator at Christian Brothers.
A search is underway for a replacement. Boylan is a social science teacher at Franklin.
Football National Letters of Intent
American River College football coach Jon Osterhout announced Wednesday three of his players have signed national letters of intent to continue their collegiate football careers:
Sedrick Luke- offensive lineman,
Woodcreek HS, University of Texas El Paso
Thomas Medellin- offensive lineman, Pleasant Grove HS, Lincoln University in Missouri
Tyler Geide- offensive lineman, Rocklin HS, Lincoln University in Missouri
Sacramento State announced Wednesday the signing of 11 players to letters of intent, including Elk Grove H.S. fullback Zeke Burnett. He joins a stable of Hornet running backs after a stellar senior season at Elk Grove HS. The three-star recruit was the Delta League MVP after rushing for 1,534 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Take a look at the entire 11-man class (with videos) that signed with the Hornets today. #StingersUp https://t.co/SCeWQ5EOBi pic.twitter.com/cKpwbE6AeE— Sac State Football (@SacHornetsFB) December 15, 2021
Big Games this weekend
For local basketball fans, all roads leads to Laguna Creek High School Friday for a showdown between a pair of unbeaten girls teams, the Cardinals and Folsom. Laguna Creek hasn't had a close ball game this year and Wednesday buried Franklin, 67-29, and are now 7-0. Friday will show us exactly how good the Cardinals are this season.
In boys basketball, Sheldon is in Las Vegas, Nev., where they are competing in the Tarkanian Classic, a national high school invitational tournament named in honor of the longtime UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian.
Here are the results of local high school games played Tuesday and Wednesday:
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Girls Basketball
Bradshaw Chr. 27, Johnson 26
Lincoln 53, Cosumnes Oaks 25
Bella Vista 36, Elk Grove 14
Girls Soccer
Cosumnes Oaks 0, Elk Grove 0
Franklin 3, Pleasant Grove 1
St. Francis 6, Sheldon 0
Boys Basketball
Monterey Trail 52, Franklin 41
Boys Soccer
Rio Americano 5, Laguna Creek 1
Cosumnes Oaks 2, Elk Grove 1
Franklin 0, Pleasant Grove 0
Sheldon 1, Jesuit 1
Liberty Ranch 2, Valley 1
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Girls Basketball
Bradshaw Chr. 23, Florin 19
Laguna Creek 67, Franklin 29
Wood 72, Valley 32
Girls Soccer
Monterey Trail 6, Grant 0
Valley vs. Laguna Creek
