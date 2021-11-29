State Cross Country
Sheldon’s Getzabel Pacheco came in 80th place out of 180 runners in the 34th CIF Cross Country State Meet Saturday, Nov. 27 in Fresno. She was the lone runner from the Elk Grove area competing.
The Cross Country Championships were highlighted with new state meet records being set at Woodward Park. Newbury Park (Boys DI) won their third consecutive State title with a State Championship best course time of 73:23 and team score of 16. Additionally, senior Colin Sahlman led the Panthers with an all-time best DI boys time of 14:27, a second-best all-time male course mark.
Individually, senior Dalia Frias of Mira Costa won the girls DII crown with a second-best all-time divisional time of 16:52. Senior Spohi Nordenholz of Albany claimed the girls DIV title with a third-best all-time divisional time of 16:46, while freshman Hanne Thomsen of Montgomery took home the DIII girls crown. Senior Kenan Pala of Francis Parker ran an all-time best boys DV time of 14:51.
In girls team action Buchanan won their third State Championship with an all-time seventh-best DI time of 90:13, while Mira Costa claimed their first State title. Campolindo won their sixth State title, repeating as DIII champions after previously winning the title in 2019, while JSerra won their fourth all-time DIV crown. San Francisco University claimed a State Championship meet record 11th team title in DV.
On the team side for the boys, San Luis Obispo won their second State Championship, first in DII. West Torrance won their second State crown with an all-time fourth-best DIII score and third-best DIII time (57, 78:33), while Albany won their first State title with and all-time ninth-best DIV time of 80:47. Lick-Wilmerding won their first State Championship with a third-best DV time of 81:22.
Prep Wrestling
The Sheldon varsity wrestling team placed 7th out of 20 teams at the 3rd Annual Redwood Rumble on Nov. 27. Five varsity wrestlers came home with medals:
Caden Diamond - 2nd place
Jacob Yang - 2nd place
Vaying Xiong - 2nd place
Sumit Rana - 6th place
Josh Cecil - 6th place
In girls wrestling, Sheldon, Pleasant Grove, Laguna Creek and Elk Grove competed at the Folsom Invitational Nov. 27.
Kaydance Vang (Sheldon) - 2nd place at 101 pounds
Bethany Robertson (EG) – 4th place at 101 pounds
Enjolie Naputi (LC) – 4th place at 131 pounds
Gabrielle Cortez (PG) – 4th place at 150 pounds
Andrea Espinosa (EG) – 3rd place at 160 pounds
This week’s edition of the California Wrestler has ranked Franklin High School’s Ammar Khan fifth-best in the state at 152 pounds. The online publication has also ranked Khristian Dove of Franklin third-best at 170 pounds.
In the team rankings the five-time State Champion Buchanan squad is ranked number one. Vacaville is the highest area-ranked team by California Wrestler at number seven. Franklin is ranked number 21 in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.