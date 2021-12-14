For many years the best sports radio talk show on the air in Sacramento was “The Rise Guys,” first on KHTK AM-1140 in the mornings and in more recent years during the afternoons on KCTC AM-1320. Whitey Gleason, Mark Kreider and “The Phantom” kept us entertained and informed at the same time.
A couple years back they were taken off the air for no real good reason. Gleason fills in regularly on 94-7 “The Game” in the Bay Area, while Kreidler, a resident of Davis, has turned back to free-lance writing. He’s writing more about COVID-19 and the pandemic than about anything else these days, yet through an online newsletter, Substack.com, Kreidler’s thorough analysis and knowledge of sports is still available to readers.
His son Ryan played baseball at Davis High School for Coach Dan Ariola then went to UCLA where he continued to do well. The younger Kreider was drafted by the Detroit Tigers and is moving up the ranks of their organization. Mark thinks he’ll have a chance very soon to crack the MLB lineup where he would become a teammate of Sheldon’s Matt Manning and Elk Grove’s Derek Hill.
The elder Kreidler got his start in journalism in San Diego where he was a beat writer, covering the Padres. He moved in the mid-90s to Sacramento and wrote for the Sacramento Bee, but he became popular as initially a regular guest and, later, a part of the “Rise Guys.”
One feature of the radio broadcast was a segment entitled “Questions For Kreidler” where Gleason would select timely topics and query Kreidler on his take of the situation. Recently, I did a newspaper version of “Questions For Kreidler.” The entire interview is available on EGCitizen.com. Here are some exerpts:
Q: Hall of Fame Balloting will be announced soon, will Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens make it?
Kreidler: I think the answer is, yes, eventually. I think the younger voters (for the Hall of Fame) are skewing younger and their numbers (of votes) will go up and eventually the Veterans’ Committee puts them in. You got to remember the Veterans’ Committee, and there are more than one of them, are there to try to right the wrongs of the writers and in recent years they’ve become extremely generous. I think the Veterans’ Committee will either say, ‘what the heck, let them in.’ or they’ll say let’s evaluate the numbers and forget the circumstances.
Q: Do the Kings trade everyone to Portland for Damion Lillard, which was something someone recently suggested on Twitter?
Kreidler: I don’t think they’ll get too far with that. I think Lillard just wants Portland to get its act together. He doesn’t really want to leave Portland. I think he wants a legacy in one city. But, this won’t matter too much as long as Vivek continues to be heavy-hands on as an owner. Until he learns to back off it isn’t going to matter much because the Kings will continue to be dysfunctional.
Q: The Giants won a team record 107 games. Will that happen again in 2022?
Kreidler: The front office is pushing a lot of right buttons and identifying talent. And, that is incredibly difficult to do year over year. To turn over rocks and find talent under rocks is hard and not very many teams do that well. It’s a kind of a salute to what the Giants have accomplished.
The veterans came up in a major, major way. Posey had a career year, Crawford had a career year. That’s a beautiful confluence of events that’s not likely to occur. So, the next question is how good are they really? If they win 95 next year, that’s 12 more games in the loss column, I think they’d say, ‘Fine, when do the playoffs start?’
Q: Future of Sac State and UC Davis football, both are pretty good right now after years of not being relevant.
Kreidler: Most of the time I’ve lived here, Sac State couldn’t figure out its level; where are they supposed to compete? UC-Davis, when I got here, was Division II. That decision was pretty much made for them. They realized, ‘We’re a school of 35,000 students. Maybe we ought to try Division I. That seems like it’s got a better chance for us.’
But, I think you’re seeing right now is two programs that have absolutely found their level. My suggestion would be, ‘You found your level. Your budget fits this level. You can recruit at this level and that’s the Football Sub-Division.’
Q: Will Lincoln Riley be as successful at USC as he was at Oklahoma? (Kreidler and I were both born in Tulsa)
Kreidler: I don’t think he really knows the measure of the job he took. That doesn’t mean he won’t be successful. I think at Oklahoma he proved he knows how to run a program and an offense. And, he’ll recruit. The guy can recruit. Eventually, he’ll be fine on the field.
But, if you want to coach at USC you also have to be a performance artist. The people you are put in front of on a regular basis who you have to impress for your donor money, for your recruiting and for everything else, it’s a big show. Forget the fact they’ve been awful lately. That’s a plum job, but it comes with a weird vibe around it that hardly any program has.
I know why he left O-U, the move to the (Southeast Conference) sealed it for him. ‘I’m outta here. I’m not recruiting against Saban, Kirby Smart and the rest of the SEC.’
But, I don’t know if he know as much about the USC job as he thinks he does.
