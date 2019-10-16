With just 25 players on its roster, the Bradshaw Christian Pride have made the most of their bench in case of injury and ,two weeks into league, it’s showing.
Multiple members of the Pride have gone down due to injury at various points of the year so far, including starting running back Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes and starting center Josh Ellis.
The Pride has handled its setbacks with a champion-like attitude, however, and with its latest win over Galt, has climbed to 2-0 in league.
“The last couple of weeks have been pretty hard on us. Our center was out. So were our two backs so just overcoming injuries and guys stepping up has been a big deal,” senior Evan Zeppieri said after the Pride’s 34-7 win over the Warriors.
The Pride are the sole undefeated team in the Sierra Valley Conference and are 5-2 heading into Friday’ matchup against Union Mine.
Bradshaw Christian head coach Drew Pickert agreed that players have been able to have success in their backup roles to unavailable starters.
“Our squad’s only 25 deep, so a little nick here and there it kind of gets you, but I think the kids overcome it. Our starting center had to sit tonight because he hurt his knee and he’ll be fine, but our backup [Nolan Robertson] can play great. We’re having kids step in and play when someone gets hurt, and that’s impressive for young kids to be able to do that.”
Against Galt, Nate Grant led the Pride offense by rushing for 122 yards and two touchdowns, Zeppieri rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns, Jaylen Patterson scored on a touchdown reception and Carr passed for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Noah Kunce stood out defensively for the Pride after making 14 tackles and three-and-a-half sacks, but Dakari Bell (three), Elijah Dansby (one) and Galo Acuna (one and a half) all took part in taking down Galt quarterback Robert Bulahan Jr. throughout the night.
The game was nearly tied in the first quarter before the Pride fired off two touchdowns in the second quarter and led 27-7 by halftime.
Overcoming a few errors as well as a touchdown in the fourth quarter resulted in the Pride winning its third straight game.
“I thought we played a very good first half on both sides of the ball, and the second half we played a good defensive half. We got a little complacent with the ball, we fumbled a couple times but I thought the kids played hard,” Rickert said. “Our O-line blocked great, that was nice to see. Galt’s a good team. They’re very close to exploding I believe. I think they can be very solid, it’s just we played well and got on them early.”
The Pride had the lead nearly the entire night except for, with 2:31 left in the first quarter, when Bulahan Jr. scored on a nine-yard run and Ethan Reece’s kick put the Warriors on top, 7-6.
“We knew they were good. We had a good game plan. The kids adjusted at halftime and came out and played some fantastic defense,” Galt coach Tim Cobleigh said afterward. “Mistakes- turning over the football, not protecting the football, missing blocks, we can’t continue to do that to improve as a football team…so we’re going to clean those up.”
Having defeated both Liberty Ranch and Galt, the Pride now turns its attention to its league opponents north of Elk Grove.
The Diamondbacks are one of four teams in the SVC that are 1-1 in league and will be playing at Bradshaw Christian Friday.
With the work its players have put into their season, the Pride is ready.
“We just get after it and put in work in the weight room and then right into practice. We might not be the biggest team out there but our composure’s better than anyone,” Zeppieri said.
“I think we’re playing pretty good football. We have to start eliminating some mistakes but these kids love each other, they’re playing hard, they’re excited, they like playing football right now so it’s nice to see the work ethic’s really good for them,” Rickert said.
