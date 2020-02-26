They were supposed to be the underdogs, but by the time Bradshaw Christian scored its third goal against Colfax in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Championship game for girls soccer, the Pride looked like a championship team.
After holding Colfax to one goal in the game, the Pride’s championship status became reality as the Pride won 4-1 to win the section championship for the third time in four years and for the first time since moving up to Division V.
Colfax never had the upper hand in the game, which ended a day of championship games at Liberty Ranch High School on Feb. 22.
Between the Pride’s defense quickly shutting down attempts by Colfax to rally and the quick progression of the Pride’s lead in the first half, the Falcons never stood a chance.
“All the girls played our pattern. We work on a specific pattern all season long and we have consistently played it and that was probably the best game we’ve stuck to playing our pattern play,” Bradshaw Christian coach Megan Burg said of the game.
Abigail Sabedra scored the first goal for the Pride at the 28-minute mark, Alicia Bobo scored at the 26-minute mark for a 2-0 Pride lead.
Jocelyn Tallent-Burleson later scored at the 13-minute mark and added her second goal of the game at the three-minute mark to produce a 4-0 lead by halftime.
“Honestly, I don’t think there’s anything that compares to feeling like you earned it,” Tallent-Burleson said after she and her teammates collected their D V banner. “We put in a lot of work at practice and I feel like we earned this.”
Colfax’s attempts to score didn’t pay off until the 17-minute mark of the second half, where Mariah Vossoghi scored to put the Falcons within 4-1.
Grace Garcia made eight saves for the Pride and allowed the one goal in 80 minutes.
The game was the third section title for some seniors, and the first or second title for other players on the Pride.
In 2017, the Pride beat Hughson 3-1 for the Division VI Championship and in 2018, the Pride shut out Western Sierra Collegiate Academy 4-0.
“It really does. We felt like we deserved to be number one coming into playoffs, just earning our league title and whatnot but we knew we had to fight and we knew we were going to have to fight all playoffs and to come out on top not being the number one seed, it feels a lot nicer being the underdog,” Burg said.
The Pride won the Sierra Valley Conference Championship with a 9-1 record and the section championship gave them a 15-2-1 record as they await the CIF Nor Cal playoffs.
“This is hands down one of the most heartfelt teams that I’ve coached. I’ve been coaching for Bradshaw for a few years now and this team, every single one of them has bought into our program and it shows on the field,” Burg said.
While the team waits for the start of the Nor Cal playoffs, they’ll for now enjoy this championship, which is their first since moving up to the D5 playoffs this year.
NorCal brackets will be released March 1 on www.cifstate.org and the first round will begin March 3.
“Honestly, if we play like we did today, I think we can make it pretty far,” said Tallent-Burleson of NorCals.
