Bradshaw Christian’s march through the Division V Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs continued with a pair of big shutouts over Ben Holt College Prep Academy.
On May 16, the Pride opened the best two-out-of-three semi-final round with a 10-0 five-inning rout. Then they followed that with an 11-0 five-inning win on May 18. That puts the Pride into the Division V championship game against the winner of Hughson and Linden on Thursday. The site and time of that championship game has not been announced.
Should the Pride win next week, it would be its first Division V championship in baseball. Bradshaw Christian has won four Division VI championships: the first in 2011, then in 2013, 2014 and 2015. They also won a Division VII banner in 2010.
Darryl Johnson got the win in the May 16 victory, allowing just one hit while striking out six and walking one. Freshman Landon Carter drove in three runs with a double. Senior Joey Avila was 2-for-2, stroking a double and a triple.
In the May 18 win at Billy Hebert Fields, the Pride scored four runs in the third and the fifth innings.
McClatchy sneaks by Franklin
No. 4 seed McClatchy used Franklin errors and a gutsy come-from-behind win to upset the Section’s top-seeded Division I team. On May 16, the Lions scored a pair of unearned runs and shut out the Wildcats, 2-0. Then May 18, Jordan Gallow’s two-run walkoff single sent the Lions into the championship game with a 4-3 win to take the best-of-three series, 2-0.
In the top of the seventh in of game two Franklin, down 2-1, took the lead. Jaydn Ramos opened with a double, was sacrificed bunted to third by Zach McCargar and came home on Hasani Johnson’s single. Johnson then stole second and when the throw went awry came around to score on the error.
But McClatchy bounced back in the home half of the seventh on a single by Shon Lor, then an infield error on a ground ball by Anthony DiSantis. Then after Mason Ogihara walked, Gallow delivered the series-clinching hit.
In the series opener on May 16, Franklin’s Nolan Stevens and McClatchy’s Gabe Henderson dueled for six innings. But the Lions’ pair of runs came with two out in the fifth. Brandon Silva opened the inning with a single and got to second on Jaylen Hodges’ bunt single. After Henderson grounded into a double play. Silva ended up on third. Lion’s slugger Malcolm Moore was intentionally walked. Silva scored on a passed ball to make it 1-0, McClatchy.
Moore, who went to second on the passed ball, four pitches later stole third base and the throw by Franklin catcher J Ramos was high and Moore scored.
Franklin, the Delta League champions, ended the season at 24-7.
McClatchy (28-3) now will face No. 2 Whitney for the Division I championship on May 26 at Sacramento City College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.