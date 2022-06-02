Only three times in the era of Sectional play in California by prep athletes, which began in the 1970s, has a Northern California-regional baseball team gone undefeated. According to CalHiSports, Justin-Siena in Napa was 27-0 in 2005, plus in 1984, Red Bluff went 20-0 and the 2005 squad from Linden was 26-0. Colusa hopes to become the fourth regional team to accomplish that feat Saturday.
The 33-0 North Section Division IV champions want to finish off an unblemished season with a win over No. 2 seed Bradshaw Christian.
How does Pride head coach Kurt Takahashi prepare his squad? It’s a pretty simple philosophy: “No one can beat us, but us.”
Bradshaw’s defense on Thursday in the semi-final round of the CIF NorCal Regional Championships was, once again, almost flawless as – with the wind blowing out the entire game- centerfielder Cole Spake made seven outs at the warning track, frustrating a quality, power-hitting team from St. Mary’s of Albany, 8-2.
The Pride, now 24-4, used the efficient pitching of Darryl Johnson to win Thursday.
“He had 93 (pitches) for the game and only 52 in the fifth, so we said, ’Let’s let him stay out there,’” Takahashi said.
Johnson improved his record to 6-0. He allowed just three hits, one earned run, walked three while striking out six. He lowered his season ERA to 1.51.
Offensively, Bradshaw batters drew seven walks, four hit batsmen and capitalized on four errors by the Panthers. The Pride scored twice in the second starting the inning with a walk, hit batsman and error. Two outs later, Malachi Fuller was plunked by a pitch, scoring Jackson Takahashi. Then Spake scored on a passed ball five pitches later.
The score stayed that way until the sixth inning. Bradshaw sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six times. The inning had just two singles, but those were neatly placed between dropped third strikes, wild pitches, two walks and a pair of hit batsmen.
“We are a scrappy team, we knew they’d be well prepared and we were ready,” Takahashi said.
The Pride will wrap up the spring sports season Saturday when they travel to Colusa. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
By the way, according to CalHiSports, nine Southern California high school baseball teams finished off the season undefeated, the latest was Pacific Grove in 2013 which finished 31-0.
CIF NorCal Softball Div I Regionals
#1 St. Francis (MV) 4, #4 Sheldon 0
The Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I champions could put hits back-to-back and barely got any hits at all. St. Francis’ ace lefthander Kate Munnerlyn did something hardly anyone in this area was able to do, quiet the powerful bats of Sheldon. She scattered four hits, while striking out two and walking none.
Jaylee Ojo took the loss for the Huskies. She fanned nine but surrendered a three- run homer to Sydney Stewart in the third inning and a solo shot by Jessica Oakland in the fifth.
Imani Black had two of the Huskies’ four hits.
The Lancers will host No. 3 Clovis for the NorCal Championship Saturday. Clovis handed No. 2 Del Oro a 6-2 setback on Thursday.
