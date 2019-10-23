Bradshaw Christian’s consistent play has earned them the top spot in the Sierra Valley Conference for the third straight week.
The Pride have been the lone undefeated team for two weeks, with its fourth straight win coming Oct. 18 against Union Mine, 51-12.
The win gave Bradshaw Christian a 3-0 record in the SVC and a 6-2 record overall.
The Pride didn’t waste much time in their game against Union Mine after it scored in the first quarter on a 71-yard run by Nate Grant.
In the final minute of the quarter, Grant scored again, this time on a six-yard run. David Carr’s second PAT gave the Pride a 14-0 lead.
The Diamondbacks’ Clayton Byer scored in the second quarter but Carr and Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes scored later in the quarter (with Bonner-Hayes scoring twice) to take a commanding lead.
Byer would score again at the end of the quarter to end the half with a 37-12 score.
The Pride added touchdowns by Evan Zeppieri in the third quarter and Elijah Dansby in the fourth to complete their scoring for the night after Carr’s final PAT.
