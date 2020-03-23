After an incredible season in which they returned for their second Sac-Joaquin Section Championship in three years, the Bradshaw Christian Pride girls soccer team earned seven All-League honors.
Topping the Sierra Valley Conference’s list were Defensive MVP Aislinn Moore and Offensive MVP Jocelyn Tallent-Burleson, as well as SVC Coach of the Year Megan Burg.
El Dorado’s Marissa Prettyman also won Defensive MVP.
The SVC released the All-League list on March 5 and the Citizen allowed time for team banquets to take place before releasing the list of winners in case teams wanted to announce the winners to their players.
Joining their teammates were the Pride’s Grace Garcia, Kara Kingsley, Tessa Faeth and Hailey Albright.
Bradshaw Christian won the SVC Championship with their 9-1 record.
Tallent-Burleson, a senior midfielder/forward, led the Pride this season with 29 goals and 11 assists. Moore, a senior fullback, scored two goals and had two assists with 10 shots.
They later won the SJS D 5 Championship after upsetting Colfax 4-1; they defeated Amador in the semifinals 1-0 and opened the D 5 tournament by shutting out Linden 6-0.
The Pride went on to play in the CIF Nor Cal D 3 tournament; Moore led the Pride with 19 steals in the game while Abigail Sabedra had 17 steals and Kingsley had 14 steals while Garcia, a sophomore, has 22 saves in the Pride’s 5-0 loss to Montgomery.
Burg is in her second year coaching the Pride, which previously won the SJS D 6 Championship in 2018.
