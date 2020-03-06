While working for a spot among the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division 5 elite, Bradshaw Christian’s boys basketball program has given its best on the court while playing for their longtime coach who had given them everything he had to give and at one point last summer was fighting for his life.
Pride coach Joe Bowers, who was the head coach last season and remains on the Pride’s coaching staff this year with Alex Williams as head coach, last summer was told he only had four days to live after his cancer relapsed.
Bowers had battled cancer the previous season and had been away from the team for a bit while he received a stem cell transplant.
The news stunned the team that loved and respected this caring individual who was also a skilled coach, guiding them to three consecutive playoff seasons in his three years with the team and a league championship in 2018.
“It happened a year and a half ago and it broke all of us because losing my father a couple of months before that, he was a father figure to me and just to see him go in the hospital, what he had to go through really hurt me and it just fueled me to play harder and harder and try to bring home a championship and a lot of hardware in the tournaments we play in,” Jaylen Patterson said. “All that just fueled us and fueled our coaching staff to do better and do all the things we can to bring him home and get him healthy.”
After relapsing around July last year and wanting to be sure the team was in good hands while he tended to his health, Bowers made plans with Williams to ensure the 2019-20 season would be well prepared for.
“I said we’re going to have to do something else because I can’t guarantee I’m going to be there,” said Bowers.
Adding to the uncertainty the relapse brought, Bowers found out he had a fungal infection and as he battled both, he was told he had four days to live.
“We just had to pray for him,” Patterson said. “We knew he was in God’s hands so we just let God take control and we knew he was going to be safe, we knew he was going to be back sooner or later so we just had to play for him and hope he’d come back soon and he came back.
Just when his future seemed uncertain, Bowers experienced nearly a 180 in his health.
“It was really, the only thing I can accredit it to is God but there was this; crazy turnaround,” Bowers said. “The cancer was almost non-existent, the fungal infection was gone and at that point I said, ‘well Alex, I’m hoping to be around but I just don’t know how much so I was back and forth a bit and going to appointments and stuff like that throughout this year.’
Williams, who had just helped coach Bradshaw Christian’s girls basketball team to a Sac-Joaquin Section Championship the previous season, filled in for Bowers as head coach for the boys for the 2019-20 season to help ease the burden on Bowers’ schedule.
The assurance of having another coach step in has helped but Browers went on to delight his players by being able to be at nearly every game and practice this season.
“I’ve been to the majority of games. I missed a tournament at the beginning of the year. I missed just one other game. Most practices, there’s been a couple where I had an appointment and couldn’t get back in time or was just really tired from going because when I have an appointment I go to San Francisco so I remember there was this one time I missed I told Alex in the past I would have just muscled through it but I have to take care of my body so I think I’m not going to come today and that’s hard cause you have to just let go of your pride and take care of yourself, you know?”
He returned to campus in the fall, setting off a chain of enthusiasm and support from players.
“They were excited, especially when I came back in the fall because they didn’t know, was I going to be around? And so when I came in, everyone was excited. They’ve been super supportive and watching out for me,” said Bowers.
The reciprocation on and off the court between Bowers and the Pride has been a source of inspiration for the team, which started off the season going 6-1, eventually playing their way to the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship game and who on Thursday, played in the second round of the CIF Nor Cal State Basketball Championships.
“Toward the beginning it was hard to play but toward the end down the stretch we were fighting through it. We knew he was praying for us every night, we were praying for him every night, we were playing for him every game and he was just worried about us so we wanted to take all the stress off him and just play for him and get a win,” Patterson said.
“I think our young team moved forward pretty well and we handled it just as any other coach; we trust Coach Alex. He won the Section Championship with the girls last year so he just came in here, told him what his philosophies were and what he wanted us to do and we abided by that and we took control and he put it in all of our hands and we’ve been winning ever since,” Patterson said.
Although he had to have his toe amputated after the fungal infection and walks with a limp as a result, Bowers is feeling good and this summer he will celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary.
“I’m in a good place,” said Bowers.
As for the Pride, Bowers is proud of the season and what the future has in store.
“They kept working and working and it’s hard; your coach is sick and he’s out and another coach is stepping up but I really feel like they bought in and they understood what it requires and the character it requires. Day by day, that’s what they were really showing is that high level of character. We only have three seniors, so it’s really promising for the future.
