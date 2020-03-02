After a year of highlights on the court, the Bradshaw Christian Pride earned their way into the Sac-Joaquin Section D 5 Championship game and will play Brookside Christian for the title today at Golden 1 Center at noon.
The Pride, seeded second among D 5 teams, are playing in their first Section Championship game since 2011. That year, they faced Vacaville Christian in the title game at Arco Arena.
The Pride, who are the second seed this year, will look to take home the blue and white banner against the Central California Athletic Alliance Champions, who are 22-8 entering today’s game.
The Pride, which is coached by Alex Williams, defeated Denair 60-45 in their semifinal game Feb. 25 at Bradshaw Christian High School.
Six players scored for the Pride against Denair, including leading scorer Jaylen Patterson with 18 points, Jeremiah Capel (15 points) and Ethan Patterson, who was the third double-digit scorer for the Pride with 11 points.
Nicholas Porter led defensively with six rebounds, five assists and four steals against Denair, while Javion Cooper added four rebounds, one assist and three steals.
The Pride started its year with four straight wins in the preseason and has upset teams from higher divisions this year, including earning a Dec. 12 win over Monterey Trail and a Dec. 20 win over Valley.
Seven players on Bradshaw Christian’s roster have points in the triple digits for the season to date; this complete team effort could bring the Pride its first title since 2009, when, as the top seed, it defeated Forest Lake Christian.
