The first quarter of the Dec. 3 matchup between Bradshaw Christian boys basketball and Big Valley Christian was locked in ties and slight leads that spilled over into the second quarter.
A collaborative effort that included three dunks and a steal by senior forward Javion Cooper, however, was the turning point in what turned out to be a 75-60 win by Bradshaw Christian over their visitors.
The rally started when the Pride was tied 24-24 with Big Valley and by halftime, the Pride led 36-28.
“We did a lot of good things offensively. Big Valley worked really hard, they did a good job,” said Pride head coach Alex Williams. Williams also pointed out a few areas in which his team could improve. “We need to execute better and we need to keep pushing.”
The Pride have key returning players, including junior guard Jaylen Patterson, as well as a good selection of sophomores as well as a freshman. Two transfer students, including Cooper, who played at Sacramento High School, are also adding to the talented mix of athletes in the program, which was 1-0 after the win over the Lion, who dropped to 1-1 in the preseason.
“We have 14 kids, we’re deep. We’re young though, we have five sophomores and a freshman so we have a lot of kids willing to work really hard,” Williams said.
Patterson led the Pride with 20 points and five assists, Ethan Patterson scored 12 and Jeremiah Capel scored 12 against the Lions, while Cooper led defensively with eight rebounds and three blocks.
The Pride increased its lead in the third quarter with the help of a few three pointers as well as its defense causing the Lions to miss some shots. The combination led to the Lions calling timeout twice in the quarter.
The game was the Pride’s first official win after beating Mariposa County in the Foundation Game on Nov. 25 in a game that is played to raise money for scholarships and that doesn’t count in teams’ win-loss records.
The Pride are currently playing in the Redwood Classic at Anderson Valley High School. They opened up the tournament against Pinewood and will continue with games today and Saturday.
Their preseason schedule includes tournament appearances at the Mark Macres tournament at Monterey Trail next week and the Folsom Bulldog Classic as well as several stand alone games before they start the Sierra Valley Conference season Jan. 10 at home against Union Mine.
When asked about creating their preseason schedule, Williams noted that starting out with top opponents is helpful due to the talent found in the SVC.
“We have a tough schedule, it’s intentional to get us ready for league. These kids work really hard in practice so that always turns into better games. Again, we have a tough schedule, so we’ll see how it goes,” Williams said. “We know it’s going to be tough but we’re ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.