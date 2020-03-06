A close game that lasted for most of the night gave way to a comfortable win by Bradshaw Christian as they defeated Los Molinos 67-49 in the first round of the CIF Nor Cal bracket of the State Basketball Championships March 3.
The lead bounced between second seed Bradshaw Christian and the 15th seed Bulldogs until the third quarter. After the Pride trailed 30-25 at halftime, Jaylen Patterson scored the first eight points of the Pride’s points in the third quarter, with his third basket giving the Pride a 33-32 lead with approximately 4:45 left.
Bradshaw Christian kept the lead from that point on and flourished in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs struggled to keep up.
As the higher seed, Bradshaw Christian hosted the game and would go on to host the second round of the playoffs as well.
“They had some pretty quick little guards and they did a good job but that’s kind of the extent of what we knew,” Pride coach Alex Williams said of Los Molinos.
The Pride had two players with double-doubles by the end of the night- Jaylen Patterson earned his second straight double-double with a team-leading 23 points and 10 assists, and Javion Cooper led the Pride with 11 blocks and 10 rebounds.
Jeremiah Capel scored 17 and Ethan Patterson also scored in double digits with 12 points.
The win sent the Pride into the second round against seventh seed Pacific Bay Christian on March 5.
Bradshaw Christian led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter after a put back by David Schuhmeier broke the fourth tie of the game.
Lost Molinos tied the score again at 17-17 in the second quarter after two free throws by Hiram Lamkins with 6:26 left.
Defensive rebounds spurred the Pride’s second quarter as they trailed by just two before the Bulldogs’ Ethan Caylor hit a three with approximately 38 seconds left to end the first half with the five point lead over the Pride.
The Pride’s defense also stood out at points in the third quarter, including two consecutive blocks by Cooper.
Two straight baskets by junior guard Hiram Lamkins brought the Bulldogs within 39-37 with 1:45 but the Pride would go on score the remaining points in the quarter on a free throw by Patterson and a three by Jeremiah Capel that allowed the Pride to start to distance itself at 43-37.
With seven players scoring for the Pride as well as double digits for its defensive numbers, the night showcased a complete effort by the young Pride team, which boosted its win-loss record to 19-13.
“Even before the last minute, I think we played eight or nine deep, which is more than we usually do but you know, when you have a first half where I feel like we struggled and we had a little lack of energy, sometimes you just gotta throw other kids out and ask for energy and that’s what those other guys brought so it was nice,” Williams said.
The Bulldogs started to look tired in the fourth quarter when shots that had gone in earlier missed badly, helping the Pride to cushion its lead.
The winners of the second round of NorCals, which was played after the press deadline of the Elk Grove Citizen, will play Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at the home of the higher seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.