Bradshaw Christian defeated Durham 41-21 after huge nights by its quarterback, David Carr, and running back Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes.
Carr completed four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns and Bonner-Hayes rushed 198 yards for two touchdown in addition to completing a 33-yard touchdown reception.
Nate Grant, Elijah Christian, and Noah Kunce also all scored for the Pride, who improved to 2-0.
Durham quarterback Wiley Stumbaugh threw for 153 yards and a touchdown and Dominic Tovar rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown as well as scoring a touchdown reception.
Defensively, Jonathan Wiser led the Pride with 10 total tackles.
The Pride have a bye this week, and will play East Nicolaus Sept. 13 on the road at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.