The Bradshaw Christian Pride defeated Galt on Feb. 4 4-1 to maintain their spot atop the Sierra Valley Conference.
Jocelyn Tallent-Burleson scored two goals, Alicia Bobo scored once and Abigail Sabedra also scored for the Pride, while Tallent-Burleson, Rachel Mauch and Natalie Ayers added assists.
Grace Garcis played all 80 minutes and had 11 saves against the Warriors; the Pride will next play on the road Tuesday at El Dorado at 6 p.m. in the last game of the regular season.
