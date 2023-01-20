El Dorado High School’s Miko Bear dribbled around the perimeter of the Bradshaw Christian defense for a few seconds, picked up a couple screens from teammates and then drove right towards the basket and laid in the ball with two seconds remaining to allow the Cougars to escape with a 53-52 Sierra Valley Conference road win Friday night to highlight a full night of local basketball action.
“That kid’s good and he did what you expect and he did what he does,” Bradshaw Christian head coach Alex Williams remarked on Bear’s winning play.
The Pride survived a horrible first half where they made just three of 24 shots and trailed 27-13 at halftime. At one point in the second quarter El Dorado held a 19-4 lead.
But, as poor a shooting half as that was, the third quarter erased all those bad memories. The Pride made 11 of 14 from the floor, including four three-pointers, to outscore the Cougars, 28-14. It allowed the teams to go to the bench at the end of the quarter tied at 41.
“It started on defense and we started to make some stops,” Williams said. “The defensive energy and the cheers make you feel a little bit better. Where there’s energy you tend to shoot a little bit better.”
Sophomore Ethan Rickert scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in that period. He sunk three 3’s.
The fourth quarter went back and forth with five lead changes. Bear was virtually all of El Dorado’s offense scoring 10 of his game-high 27 points in the final quarter.
Isaac Johnson’s fade-away three pointer with :24 seconds gave Bradshaw Christian its final lead of the game at 52-51. But, El Dorado set enough screens for their 6-4 leader to pull off the heroic play to win the game. Bear came into the contest averaging 22.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and three steals a game. El Dorado went home with a 17-5 record, 3-1 in the SVC.
Bradshaw dropped to 10-12 overall, 3-2 in conference play.
“It was a great comeback and you have to thank the boys for fighting so hard,” Williams said.
[Check out all of Friday's game results HERE]
Linescore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
El Dorado (17-5, 3-1) 12 15 14 12 53
Bradshaw (10-12,3-2) 3 10 28 11 52
Scoring: El Dorado – Bear 27, Kimber 9, Ferreira 8, Howard 6, Bird 2; Bradshaw Christian – Rickert 15, O’Neal 14, Johnson 11, Fu 6, Yusufu 2, Jenson 2, Michael 2
