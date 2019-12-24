The Bradshaw Christian Pride lost 70-51 to Bishop Manogue in the teams’ Dec. 19 game at the Folsom Vista Classic.
Jeremiah Capel led the Pride with 17 points, Ethan Patterson scored 15 and Enoch Duplechan scored 10 to round out the top three scorers.
Cooper led the Pride defensively with 12 rebounds while Patterson led with six assists.
The Pride’s next game is Thursday at the Windsor Holiday Tournament against Marin Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.