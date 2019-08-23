Bradshaw Christian ended its season last year with a first-round exit in the Division VI Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs to Argonaut by a score of 58-42 after a third-place finish in the Sierra Valley Conference. Making the playoffs for most schools is something that can be looked at as a positive and a successful season, but not for The Pride.
Prior to last season, Bradshaw Christian had only lost one league game in the past nine years and had won their league for the past six seasons.
“I think that last year the biggest thing was because we were so young and jumped up to a different league last season was more about us getting our feet wet,” said Bradshaw Christian head coach Drew Rickert.
“I think this year the kids are really motivated to do well and they have worked hard to get back to the tradition we have here.”
Luckily for Rickert and The Pride, the top two running backs from a run dominant team return.
Last year, both Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes and Evan Zeppieri rushed for over 1,100 yards and scored 20 touchdowns between the two of them.
“Those guys are great running backs and we look forward to seeing what they can do this year,” Rickert said.
In addition to the rushing duo of Bonner-Hayes and Zeppieri, Bradshaw Christian return Nate Grant who was third on the team in rushing yards from a season ago with 674 yards and quarterback David Carr.
Alike the offense, Bradshaw Christian’s defense return a lot of top tacklers from a year ago. Although The Pride lost the top tackler on the team Phillip Conner to graduation, they bring back the next four including Noah Kunce and Jackson Reese who each had over 100 tackles last season.
“I think this might be one of the best defenses we have ever had,” Rickert said.
“We have a lot of athletes that are very interchangeable and I feel really good about the defense this year.”
The Pride kickoff their season with a matinee this Saturday on the road against Salesian College Preparatory in Richmond. Last season, Bradshaw Christian hosted Salesian in their first game and won 36-30 in double overtime.
“They have worked their tails off and there is definitely a buzz around the locker room and they are ready to just go out and play,” Rickert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.