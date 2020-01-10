Bradshaw Christian went for its 12th win when it hosted Argonaut on Jan. 7 and earned it, coming away with a 59-45 win.
The Pride was led by Ethan Patterson, who scored 15 points, Javion Cooper with 12 points and Enoch Duplechan, who scored 10 points.
Cooper had a double-double, bringing down 10 rebounds and adding three assists and a steal as well as leading the team with four blocks.
The win gave the Pride a 12-6 record heading into their Jan. 10 Sierra Valley Conference opener tonight at home against Union Mine.
Union Mine, which is coached by their coach of four years, Ryan Williams, was 8-8 heading into its game against Mesa Verde Jan. 8.
The Diamondbacks finished second in the SVC last season with a 7-3 record, while the Pride were fifth in the league with a 4-6 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.