Armed with an even win-loss record in the preseason, Bradshaw Christian entered its game against Brookside Christian looking to seal their final preseason game with a win.
After a team effort that included six touchdowns by six different players, the Pride steamrolled past the Knights with a 65-12 win at Bradshaw Christian High School.
The win gave the Pride a 3-2 record as they prepare this week for their homecoming game against Liberty Ranch Oct. 4.
Brookside Christian had the edge just once, after Atticus Salazar scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 5:57 left in the first quarter.
Less than a minute later, however, the Pride’s Evan Zeppieri rushed for a 43-yard touchdown and the two-point conversion gave Bradshaw Christian their first lead, which they would retain for the rest of the night.
“We had a lot of kids play tonight,” Pride head coach Drew Rickert said afterward, also noting how many different players ended up scoring.
After the Pride took the lead, they went on a roll, allowing just one more touchdown by the Knights and scoring both offensive and defensive touchdowns and moving the ball quickly for most of the night.
Jackson Reese scored on an eight-yard run with 8:27 left in the second quarter, and the Pride added touchdowns by Elijah Christian, Anthony Tornatore, Jonathan Wiser, and Elijah Dansby as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Noah Kunce and a kick returned for a touchdown by Tyler Onic.
Kunce, Zeppieri and Reese all scored on two-point conversions and David Carr made three out of four point after kick attempts.
Zeppieri rushed for 101 yards and Dansby rushed for 92 yards to lead the Pride offense.
The Pride was without senior running back Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes, who “had a tweaked ankle but he’ll be back (this) week,” Rickert said.
Defensively, the Pride were successful in suffocating the Knights, sacking the Knights’ quarterback nine times and intercepting the ball at the start of the fourth quarter in addition to stopping the ball consistently.
Wiser and Jacob Newman led the Pride with 11 tackles apiece, while Kunce had three sacks, Zeppieri had one sack, Dakari Bell had four sacks and Jacob Russo had one sack for the Pride.
Kunce and Joseph Lozano both had fumble recoveries while Zeppieri made the interception for the Pride in the fourth quarter.
The Pride starts Sierra Valley Conference play Friday when it takes on Liberty Ranch, which owns a 2-3 record.
The Pride defeated the Hawks 50-22 last season and Rickert said the team is prepared for the homecoming match- up.
“Our kids will be ready,” said Rickert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.