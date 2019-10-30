With multiple touchdowns in nearly every quarter, the Bradshaw Christian Pride cruised past El Dorado in Placerville to earn at least a share of the Sierra Valley Conference Championship with their 4-0 win-loss record in league play.
The Pride defeated the Cougars 55-7 to maintain its perfect league record and will now face Rosemont in the SVC Championship game.
If the Pride wins, they’ll earn sole possession of the SVC Championship, while if the Wolverines win, they’ll end the league season in a 4-1 tie.
Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes and Nate Grant led the Pride’s offense by scoring three touchdowns apiece; Bonner-Hayes ran for 124 yards and Grant ran for 145 yards.
Elijah Christian and Jackson Reese led the Pride with seven tackles apiece and Reese added an interception.
Evan Zeppieri scored a touchdown and Elijah Dansby added another touchdown while David Carr went 7 for 8 in PATs to complete scoring for the Pride, who are 7-2 overall.
The Pride will go for their sixth straight win when they host Rosemont at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
